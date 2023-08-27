Brad Rhodes: Inflation, longevity and market volatility Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Brad Rhodes

In the ever-shifting economic landscape, modern-day retirees face a trio of formidable adversaries — inflation, longevity and market volatility. While these factors are unavoidable realities of the financial world, understanding them and deploying effective strategies to mitigate their impact is critical. One such powerful tool in the retiree’s arsenal is an annuity.

Know your enemies

• Inflation is the increase in the cost of goods and services over time, gradually eroding the purchasing power of your retirement savings. It can be particularly damaging for those on fixed incomes, as the value of their money decreases while the cost of living continues to climb.

• Longevity is a paradoxical enemy, reflecting the happy fact that we are enjoying longer, healthier lives. However, this increased lifespan brings the challenge of ensuring our retirement savings last as long as we do.

• Market volatility is the fluctuation in market prices, which may lead to significant losses in portfolio value. This risk is particularly relevant during retirement because you may not have the opportunity to recover from a consequential loss, leaving the retiree in a precarious financial position.

Battling inflation

Annuities may help protect retirees from inflation in two ways. First, some annuities may offer inflation protection as a feature, meaning the payout may increase over time to keep pace with rising costs. Second, deferred annuities allow one to invest a sum of money today to receive payouts in the future. The longer the deferment, the higher the payouts, providing a potential hedge against inflation.

Mitigating longevity risk

An annuity has the power to significantly mitigate the essential fear of outliving one’s savings. Lifetime annuities provide a guaranteed income stream for the remainder of the retiree’s life, regardless of how long they live. This annuity type effectively transfers longevity risk from the retiree to the insurance company, providing peace of mind and financial security.

Dampening market volatility

Annuities, particularly fixed annuities, may offer a safeguard against market volatility. Unlike direct market investments, fixed annuities guarantee a certain return on the initial investment, independent of market performance. This consistent income stream may provide stability and predictability in retirement finances, regardless of market fluctuations.

However, it’s essential to remember that while annuities offer valuable benefits, they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. They have surrender charges for early withdrawal and may lose partial access to your capital.

Conclusion

Retirement should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment, a reward for years of hard work. But the triple threats of inflation, longevity and market volatility may cast a shadow over this golden period. Annuities may serve as effective shields, offering protection and a measure of certainty in uncertain times.

With an annuity, retirees may help ensure a steady income stream, regardless of how the markets perform or how long they live. It’s like an insurance policy for your retirement, allowing you enjoy your golden years with the peace of mind that your finances are secure.