Area Sports Briefs: Jayvees washed out Published 1:32 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

From staff reports

Storms wiped out most outdoor activities on Thursday.

All jayvee games were either canceled (no makeup) or postponed to a later date.

The A.L. Brown-Northwest Cabarrus jayvee game will be played on Monday.

The West-Davie game will be played at Davie on Sept. 6.

HS girls golf

East Rowan hosts the first South Piedmont Conference match at McCanless on Monday.

Hannah Waddell led East with a 39 in a scrimmage at Corbin Hills.

•••

The first Central Carolina Conference match of the season is set for Sept.5 at Corbin Hills.

•••

The Rowan County Championship is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Corbin Hills.

HS volleyball

Montgomery Central defeated Salisbury 25-17, 25-16 and 25-16.

Ashley Yang had 24 assists and five digs to lead the Hornets (1-3).

Addie Myers had seven kills and five digs. Dayami Acevedo had six kills. Kendall Henderson had five kills. Carmen McQueen had five kills.

Salisbury standout Ava Morris missed the match with illness.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — South Rowan’s volleyball team didn’t have a letdown after Tuesday’s big win at West Rowan.

The Raiders won another big South Piedmont Conference road match on Wednesday, taking a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-22 decision at Lake Norman Charter.

It was the first loss for Lake Norman Charter (4-1, 1-1).

Meredith Faw had 17 kills and 10 digs for South. Avery Welch had 12 kills.

South (5-0, 2-0) got 20 assists, 11 digs and nine kills from Leah Ryner. Laney Beaver had 20 assists and 12 digs.

Campbell Withers had 13 digs. Avery Fisher had nine digs.

•••

South’s jayvees (4-1) lost to Lake Norman Charter 20-25, 27-25 and 25-22.

Meghan Eagle had 16 assists and six digs. Raegan Shell had 10 digs and five assists. Cailynn Withers had 17 digs. Danica Krieg had 11 digs and nine kills. Raegan Glenn had six digs. Clancy Street had 10 kills.

•••

South’s jayvees won against West Rowan on Tuesday 19-25, 25-17 and 15-4.

Eagle had 18 assists and seven digs; Cailynn Withers had 22 digs. Glenn had 11 digs. Shell had 10 digs. Krieg had six digs and seven kills. Street had nine kills.

•••

West Rowan wept Robinson 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12 on Wednesday.

Carson pummeled Northwest Cabarrus 25-9, 25-5 and 25-10.

East Rowan lost 3-1 to West Stanly on Thursday.

HS boys soccer

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s soccer team got another payback win on Wednesday.

The Hornets beat West Rowan 3-0, avenging last season’s loss in Mount Ulla.

“We were very starter heavy tonight,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Many of our returning players had this early match circled on the calendar after West defeated us last year and I let them play it out for the most part. I like the direction of the team. We’ve had a bit of an attitude adjustment and the team has really bought into a more disciplined, team-oriented approach. This is the second victory against a team that beat us last season. From where I sit, that says a lot about the adjustments that the players have made.”

Salisbury (4-0) took a 1-0 lead on a goal two minutes into the game by Abdul Eliwa, with Carlos Henriquez getting the assist.

Joseph Hernandez Baca recorded his first of two-set piece assists when David Austin finished a scrum in front of the goal to provide a 2-0 halftime score.

Hernandez Baca struck again in the second half, finding Leonardo Fragoso on a corner to conclude the scoring.

Salisbury got excellent play from keeper Finn Avery, who played his best match of the young season, and Austin, Steven Rivas and Gio Rivera.

“West Rowan is going to win some games,” Parrish said. “Coach (Cristyan) Cabrera is a quality coach and will put them in a position to be successful. They have talent all over the field. They just need to buy into his knowledge and style, and they will be dangerous.”

Next for the Hornets is Trinity at home at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Falcons are home against Lake Norman Charter on Monday.

•••

South Rowan overwhelmed Mount Pleasant 8-0 on Wednesday.

The Raiders (2-2) bounced back from a lopsided loss to West Cabarrus.

•••

Carson got a strong defensive effort and defeated North Rowan 1-0 on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Moreno scored the goal for the Cougars, wiht Anthony Beckham assisting.

•••

Freshman Patrick Sanchez scored twice for East Rowan as the Mustangs battled to a 2-all tie with Central Davidson on Wednesday.

HS girls tennis

TYRO – Salisbury’s girls tennis team opened Central Carolina Conference play with a 9-0 win over West Davidson.

All eight Hornets were in action.

The Hornets (3-0, 1-0) got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams , Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz.

Winning doubles teams were Millie Wymbs-Barr, Cora Wymbs-Williams and Dashia Canada-Katelyn Duran.

It was the first high school win for Canada and for Duran.

•••

Carson lost 5-4 to Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday in a battle of two of the upper-tier teams in the South Piedmont Conference.

Allie Martin lost a tight match at No. 1 singles to Anika Rumanujam, who won a third-set tiebreaker.

Martin won 6-4 in the first set but Rumanujam won 7-5 in the second set.

Brenna Smith and Sophie Lipe were singles winners for the Cougars (3-1, 2-1).

Kayla Cook-Valerie Webster and Lipe-Maggie Cooper won doubles matches for Carson.

•••

Lake Norman Charter is the favorite in the SPC and won 9-0 against South Rowan.

HS swimming

West Davidson senior Luke Nebrich, who trains at Hurley YMCA in Salisbury, is a Missouri commit.

Nebrich is ranked 13th among N.C. swimmers in the Class of 2024 and is a top 200 swimmer nationally.

HS baseball

East Rowan senior shortstop Cobb Hightower is ranked in the top 10 in North Carolina in the Class of 2024 by Prep Baseball Report

HS cross country

The Providence Invitational, one of the major early meets, was run at McAlpine on Saturday.