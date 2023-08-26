Library Notes: Introducing the fall lineup for Virtual Author Series at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By Lyndsey Maloney

Rowan Public Library

Have you ever wanted to ask an author how they got their start, or learn more about their writing process? Ask a celebrity a burning question? Or learn how a chef and cookbook author perfects each recipe? All these questions and more can be answered in one of Rowan Public Library’s Virtual Author Talks.

RPL’s Virtual Author Talks — part of the Library Speakers Consortium — are free virtual programs which can be watched live or streamed later at your convenience. This fall, the lineup offered is one that you will not want to miss. From celebrated chefs to popular travel gurus, and bestselling authors to beloved celebrities, the Virtual Author Talk series has a little something for everyone.

One of September’s author talks features Lidia Bastianich an acclaimed chef, restaurateur, author and star of “Lidia’s Kitchen,” currently available on Amazon Prime. After a career full of cooking, cookbooks, and opening restaurants, Bastianich will discuss her memoir “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food” and give viewers a sneak peak at her newest cookbook: “Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love For All Occasions: A Cookbook.” She will be speaking on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., discussing how she connects life, love, family and food.

If you need to learn the how-tos of traveling, or want to experience a destination beyond the popular tourist attractions, travel guru Rick Steves will be presenting on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. Steves, an American travel writer, author activist and television personality will discuss the latest in smart European travel.

Continue into the fall spooky season with master of suspense, Ruth Ware, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Ware, best known for her psychological thrillers, has been called a modern day Agatha Christie. Ware will discuss her latest book, “Zero Days,” an adrenaline-fueled thriller which will have readers wondering who can be trusted?

“Have Mercy!” John Stamos made that line a household phrase in his role as Uncle Jesse in the ’90s sitcom “Full House.” On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m., Stamos will treat us to an inside look at his new memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.” As an actor of film, television and Broadway, producer and musician (and honorary Beach Boy member), Stamos is bound to captivate viewers.

The talks highlighted above are just a few of the talks offered this fall. Go to bit.ly/RPLVirtualAuthorTalks to see the full lineup and register for your favorites. While registration is not required, if you do register, viewers have the opportunity to submit a question that may be answered by the author. Registering also means you’ll receive event reminders so you are sure to not miss the event. Do not worry if you cannot watch the event live or if you miss it as prior talks are archived for viewing at your convenience.

RPL’s Virtual Author Talk series as part of the Library Speakers Consortium is sponsored by the Friends of RPL. To learn more about these author talks, call 704-216-8243 or go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Lyndsey Maloney is adult services supervisor and librarian at Rowan Public Library.