High school football: Wonders lose to NWC Published 8:50 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Northwest Cabarrus put it all together in the third quarter and overcame a sluggish start to beat A.L. Brown 30-19 on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Wonders used a blocked punt to set up a scoring pass by CJ Gray to Gerard Evans for a 6-0 lead.

The Wonders got a long rushing touchdown in the second quarter from Mekhi Herron to take a 13-7 lead at halftime.

But the third quarter was all Northwest on both sides of the ball. The Trojans reeled off three unanswered touchdowns to lead 30-13.

The Wonders scored early in the fourth quarter when Gray connected with Xavier Chambers on a 49-yard score.

But Northwest’s defense got stops the rest of the way.

NWC quarterback Alex Walker led Northwest’s offensive surge in the second half.

Jason Gonzalez had a key interception for the Trojans.

The Wonders (1-1) will play at South Rowan (1-1) next. NWC (2-0) will be at home against Mount Pleasant (1-1).