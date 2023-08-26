High school football: Week 2 scores
Published 4:52 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023
Friday’s Scores
Alexander Central 20, Wilkes Central 13
Andrews 54, East Henderson 30
Ashe County 48, North Wilkes 0
Asheville Reynolds 28, Shelby 21
Asheville Roberson 56, East Rutherford 6
Ayden-Grifton 17, Riverside Martin 7
Bear Grass 43, Rose Hill Union 22
Benedictine Military, Ga. 42, Chambers 9
Boonville Starmount 32, North Iredell 29
Buford, Ga. 10, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Cabarrus 43, Hickory Home 13
Canton Pisgah 56, Enka 3
Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. 28, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 21
Carrboro 41, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 13
Catawba Bandys 49, Newton Foard 6
Catholic, Va. 29, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 22
Central Cabarrus 21, Monroe Piedmont 14
Central, S.C. 35, Monroe Parkwood 3
Chapel Hill 42, Orange 7
Charlotte Berry Tech 53, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Catholic 49, Northern Durham 0
Charlotte Christian 34, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 13
Charlotte Independence 75, Hickory Ridge 49
Charlotte Providence 46, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence Day 47, Asheville 7
Cherokee 47, Cosby, Tenn. 6
Cherokee Central 47, Cosby, Tenn. 6
Christ the King High School 21, Monroe Union Academy 9
Claremont Bunker Hill 49, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Clayton Cleveland 42, Wake Forest Heritage 26
Clinton 58, Wallace-Rose Hill 22
Commerce, Ga. 56, Murphy 13
Concord 28, Mount Pleasant 14
Concord Robinson 35, West Cabarrus 6
Cornelius Hough 13, Charlotte Myers Park 10
Covenant Day School 50, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Croatan 23, Pamlico County 0
Davidson Community School 29, Charlotte Country Day 21
Davie County 60, West Rowan 28
Durham Jordan 42, Southern Alamance 29
East Bladen 49, West Bladen 0
East Burke 29, Morganton Freedom 13
East Chapel Hill 62, Montgomery Central 0
East Davidson 42, Trinity Wheatmore 41
East Duplin 28, West Craven 13
East Forsyth 55, Fayetteville Britt 0
East Gaston 34, Corvian 7
East Lincoln 39, Gastonia Forestview 8
East Wilkes 24, Surry Central 18
Eastern Alamance 63, Southeast Alamance 0
Eastern Guilford 39, Burlington Williams 14
Eastern Randolph 27, Asheboro 16
Edenton Holmes 48, Bertie County 22
Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Greenville Rose 35
Farmville Central 74, North Lenoir 36
Fayetteville Seventy-First 41, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Fayetteville Smith 30, Fayetteville Byrd 20
Fayetteville Westover 40, Smithfield-Selma 6
Forest City Chase 38, Belmont Cramer 14
Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex 19
Garner 29, Apex Middle Creek 19
Gates County 28, Pasquotank County 21
Granville Central 26, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 13
Gray’s Creek 47, Red Springs 19
Grayson County, Va. 14, Alleghany County 12
Greensboro Dudley 57, Southeast Guilford 0
Greensboro Grimsley 63, Rolesville 34
Greensboro Smith 27, Charlotte Harding 14
Greenville Conley 27, Washington 0
Harrells Christian 36, Wayne Christian 16
Havelock 20, Wilmington Laney 17
Hayesville 55, Madison County 20
Hickory 56, Newton-Conover 36
Hickory Grove Christian 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
High Point Andrews 25, High Point Central 6
High Point Christian Academy 56, Grace Christian-Raleigh 16
Holly Springs 32, Clayton 28
Hope Mills South View 32, Hoke County 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 49, South Iredell 3
Jacksonville 23, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Jacksonville Northside 26, Swansboro 12
John Paul II Catholic 45, Lawrence Academy 26
Kernersville McGuinness 47, North Stokes 0
Kings Mountain 37, Concord Cox Mill 13
Kinston Parrott Academy 49, Northwest Halifax 26
Kinston 34, Greene Central 29
Knightdale 20, East Wake 14
Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 40, Brevard 13
Knoxville Webb, Tenn. 38, Asheville School 14
Lake Norman 14, Statesville 13
Lake Norman Charter 30, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Lee County 42, St. Pauls 14
Lejeune 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 16
Lenoir Hibriten 22, Gastonia Huss 19
Lexington 32, Winston-Salem Carver 16
Marshville Forest Hills 41, North Rowan 7
Matthews Butler 50, Richmond County 13
Matthews Weddington 35, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0
Mayodan McMichael 44, East Bend Forbush 28
Mitchell County 35, McDowell County 6
Monroe Sun Valley 35, Anson County 7
Mooresville 14, Pfafftown Reagan 13
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 66, Southlake Christian 21
Mount Airy 49, East Surry 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 24, Charlotte Latin 21
Nash Central 56, SouthWest Edgecombe 28
New Bern 31, Northern Guilford 21
Norfolk Academy, Va. 46, Currituck County 21
Norfolk Christian School, Va. 34, Manteo 0
North Brunswick 61, West Carteret 26
North Buncombe 32, Swannanoa Owen 13
North Duplin 14, Pinetown Northside 13
North Gaston 10, Bessemer City 6
North Henderson 41, Rosman 14
North Johnston 12, Goldsboro Rosewood 6
North Lincoln 21, Lincolnton 20
North Mecklenburg 19, Charlotte Olympic 14
North Raleigh Christian 45, Wake Prep 6
North Stanly 37, East Rowan 31
North Surry 48, South Stokes 20
Northeast Guilford 34, Western Guilford 6
Northern Nash 55, Wilson Fike 12
Northwest Cabarrus 30, Kannapolis Brown 19
Northwest Guilford 27, North Davidson 0
Palisades 44, East Mecklenburg 0
Pembroke Swett 25, Fairmont 8
Perquimans 36, Camden County 20
Person 62, Halifax County, Va. 20
Pikeville Aycock 33, Eastern Wayne 20
Pittsboro Northwood 20, Cameron Union Pines 19
Princeton 28, Harnett Central 22
Providence Grove 45, Southern Guilford 12
Raleigh Athens Drive 36, Morrisville Green Hope 34, OT
Raleigh Enloe 41, Cary 35
Raleigh Leesville Road 49, Cary Panther Creek 14
Raleigh Sanderson 52, Durham Riverside 14
Raleigh Wake Christian 50, South Wake Homeschool 0
Randleman 14, West Stokes 7
Reidsville 31, Greensboro Page 17
Richlands 14, Southwest Onslow 13
Robbinsville 26, Franklin 0
Robert B. Glenn 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Rockingham County 22, Eden Morehead 20
Rocky Point Trask 57, Newton Grove Hobbton 39
Salemburg Lakewood 50, Gaston KIPP Pride 7
Salisbury 62, Walkertown 6
Scotland 34, Fayetteville Sanford 29
Shelby Crest 49, Lawndale Burns 29
South Caldwell 50, R-S Central 16
South Columbus 48, South Brunswick 44
South Davidson 40, Chatham Central 0
South Johnston 28, Erwin Triton 14
South Lenoir 42, Jones County 0
South Stanly 27, South Rowan 19
Southeast Raleigh 21, Raleigh Wakefield 14
Southern Durham 14, Durham Hillside 0
Southern Lee 55, Hickory Home School 7
Southern Nash 42, South Granville 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 44, Spring Lake Overhills 20
Southwest Guilford 19, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
Southwestern Randolph 22, North Moore 12
St. Joseph-Montvale, N.J. 49, Arden Christ School 10
Swain County 14, Sylva Smoky Mountain 10
Tarboro 49, Hertford County 22
Thomasville 54, Bartlett Yancey 6
Thomasville Ledford 42, West Davidson 7
Topsail 52, Holly Ridge Dixon 6
Trinity 29, Albemarle 19
Valdese Draughn 49, Morganton Patton 6
Vance County 52, Roanoke Rapids 14
Wake Forest 31, South Garner 21
Warsaw Kenan 80, Newton Grove Midway 58
Washington County 28, Chocowinity Southside 6
Watauga County 55, Avery County 6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 22, Central Davidson 8
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 42, Huntersville Hopewell 12
Waynesville Tuscola 29, Polk County 23
Wendell Corinth Holders 21, Raleigh Broughton 7
West Charlotte 43, Monroe 29
West Columbus 52, Sandhills Titans 6
West Forsyth 40, Oak Grove 29
West Henderson 44, Hendersonville 0
West Johnston 45, Western Harnett 0
West Lincoln 67, Cherryville 7
West Mecklenburg 18, Mint Hill Rocky River 6
West Stanly 28, China Grove Carson 20
West Wilkes 28, Elkin 21
Western Alamance 25, Burlington Cummings 24
Whiteville 31, West Brunswick 7
Willow Spring 26, Green Level 7
Wilmington Ashley 62, East Carteret 0
Wilson Hunt 27, Wilson Beddingfield 7
Wilson Prep 50, East Columbus 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28, North Forsyth 6
Winston-Salem Parkland 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 14
