High school football: Cavaliers lose on road
Published 5:11 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023
Staff report
MARSHVILLE — North Rowan’s football team struggled at Forest Hills on Friday.
Forest Hills is expected to be one of the better teams in 2A and beat the Cavaliers 41-13.
It was 27-0 at halftime.
“They are pretty good,” North head coach Josh Sophia said. “But we didn’t help ourselves any.”
Jeremiah Alford accounted for both of North’s touchdowns. He connected with Amir Alexander on a 67-yard pass play to get the Cavaliers (1-1) on the scoreboard in the third quarter and added a 4-yard scoring run.
North had only two pass completions in seven attempts.
It was a quiet night for North back Jaemias Morrow and a rare night in which he didn’t visit the end zone. He had 13 carries for 48 yards.
Jaiden Brown had an interception for the Cavaliers.
Forest Hills (2-0) had 146 rushing yards. QB Brady Hibbard threw for 168 yards and two TDs. Brayden Smith had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for the Yellow Jackets.
North will look to bounce back at Anson (0-2) next week.