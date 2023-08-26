High school football: Cavaliers lose on road Published 5:11 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Staff report

MARSHVILLE — North Rowan’s football team struggled at Forest Hills on Friday.

Forest Hills is expected to be one of the better teams in 2A and beat the Cavaliers 41-13.

It was 27-0 at halftime.

“They are pretty good,” North head coach Josh Sophia said. “But we didn’t help ourselves any.”

Jeremiah Alford accounted for both of North’s touchdowns. He connected with Amir Alexander on a 67-yard pass play to get the Cavaliers (1-1) on the scoreboard in the third quarter and added a 4-yard scoring run.

North had only two pass completions in seven attempts.

It was a quiet night for North back Jaemias Morrow and a rare night in which he didn’t visit the end zone. He had 13 carries for 48 yards.

Jaiden Brown had an interception for the Cavaliers.

Forest Hills (2-0) had 146 rushing yards. QB Brady Hibbard threw for 168 yards and two TDs. Brayden Smith had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for the Yellow Jackets.

North will look to bounce back at Anson (0-2) next week.