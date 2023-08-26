High school cross country: South’s Julian runs 15:51 Published 7:38 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — South Rowan competed in the Providence Invitational cross country meet held at McAlpine on Saturday.

South’s boys were entered in the championship division, and the combination of a fast course and a stellar field pushed South senior Eli Julian to run at his peak.

Julian clocked 15:51 for second place.

South finished 14th out of 19 teams in the fast flight. Ethan Overby (18:21), Grayson Cromer (18:47), Brian Hickman (19;11) and Peyton Nail (20:48) were the other scorers for the Raiders.

South’s girls were entered in the invitational division, and placed fifth out of 16 teams.

Madison Beaver ran 22:54 and finished 23rd to lead the Raiders. The other South scorers were Blythe Elliott (23:41), Madalynn Gulledge (23:48), Lindsey Beaver (24:53) and Gracie Hinson (25:35).