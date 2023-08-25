Salvation Army needs non-perishable food for pantry Published 12:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salvation Army of Rowan County needs non-perishable food for its food pantry, located at the Salvation Army, 620n Bringle Ferry Road. Requests for food are up 30 percent and the need is increasing.

“More families are seeking help with essential services, particularly access to nourishing food. We do not have enough food to meet the need so we are requesting help from the community,” said Captain Teresa Bush. “Donating non-perishable food to our food pantry is a great way to get involved and help the Salvation Army fight hunger in our community.”

Non-perishable donations can be made at the Bringle Ferry Road location Monday through Thursdayn from 9 na.m. til noon and 1-3 p.m.

Shelf-stable items needed:

• Peanut butter

• canned soup and stew

• canned fruits and vegetables

• canned fish and meats

• dry beans, rice and pasta

• crackers

• cereal

• tomato and spaghetti sauce

• pantry staples like vegetable oil, herbs, shelf-stable salad dressings and marinades

• personal care items such as toothpaste, soap, feminine hygiene products, baby items

• household items including dish detergent, laundry detergent, cleaner and washcloths

The Salvation Army cannot distribute expired food, food with packaging concerns, home-baked or home canned goods.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Salvation Army at Post Office box 625, Salisbury, 28144. Please make a notation it is for the food pantry.

For more information about the programs and services available at Rowan County’s Salvation Army, or to donate online, please visit SalvationArmyRowanCounty.org. You can also call 704-636-6491. Getting involved is a way to make a lasting difference in the lives of individuals and families in need.