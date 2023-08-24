Spencer man charged for role in July assault Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

SALISBURY — A fifth person has been charged in connection with an assault that hospitalized a male victim last month.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that Robbie Lee Mason, 53, of Spencer, was arrested for his alleged role in the July 10 encounter that left Chandler Kluttz with a broken arm and a head injury.

Mason is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. His bond was set at $25,000. He was arrested in the 400 block of Cresswood Lane in Spencer shortly before midnight on Aug. 19.

According to a warrant in the Rowan County Clerk of Court’s office, Mason allegedly assaulted Kluttz with a “hammer and pipe,” considered deadly weapons.

Mason is also charged with injury to personal property for the damage that was inflicted on Kluttz’s vehicle, which reportedly exceeded $200.

Four other people have already been charged in the case.

Riki Lyn Hyronemus, 42, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. Her bond was set at $200,000. Jaden Law Senesayho, 18, and Khai Thanh Vo, 22, are also both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and injury to personal property. Their bonds were set at $50,000.

Senesayho and Vo are Hyronemus’ sons. A third son was charged with a juvenile referral.

According to reports, the victim and Hyronemus had a previous relationship but were no longer together. At the time of the attack, Kluttz was with a woman identified as his girlfriend.

Kluttz is disabled. He only has one arm. During the July 10 encounter, his one arm was broken, and he sustained multiple head wounds.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Atrium Health Northeast in Concord to take a report for an alleged assault. While there, the deputy spoke with the woman identified as the Kluttz’s girlfriend. She told the deputy that they were hanging out around Salisbury at approximately 7:30 p.m. when they decided to drive down Furniture Drive and parked near the solar panel farm. That is where the couple was when two vehicles approached.

According to reports, the female victim told the deputies that she recognized Kluttz’s ex-girlfriend in one of the vehicles.

Initially, it was reported that three additional male occupants, described as the ex’s sons, were in the vehicle. Mason’s latest arrest brings that count to four male assailants.

The men reportedly approached Kluttz’s vehicle and began to hit it with pipes and hammers. In doing so, they allegedly busted out the windows and slashed the vehicle’s tires. Kluttz and his girlfriend then exited their vehicle in an attempt to confront the assailants. During that confrontation, the girlfriend was also assaulted.

As the victims returned to their vehicle, one of the male assailants allegedly struck Kluttz in the head with a hammer. At that point, the girlfriend reportedly pleaded with the ex-girlfriend, asking, “How could you let them do this?” Following her pleas, the assault reportedly ended.

A judge scheduled a probable cause hearing for Mason on Oct. 25.