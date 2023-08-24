Rowan Museum store sells out, in need of donations Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Museum has had so much success this year with its monthly Museum Store Sales at the West End Plaza that they’ve essentially sold out.

According to Museum Director Evan Burleson, after the August sale, “there was nothing left.”

The shop offers second-hand, gently used items, and the museum accepts donations of any kind, except for clothing. Clothes, Burleson noted, are better suited to quick turnarounds given the seasons, and anyone with clothing is encouraged to donate them to Goodwill or churches or organizations having more frequent offerings.

But anything else goes, he said.

The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and anyone with donations to offer should call the museum at 704-633-5946 or email the museum at office@rowanmuseum.org.

Burleson gives much of the credit for the increased success to Terri Myers, a board member and volunteer, who has “organized an incredible group of volunteers who not only come in before the sales to help set up, but who come in between sales to keep things in order.

“Three or so years ago we had a backlog of items that weren’t really selling,” he said. “But now that we have this wonderful organizational effort, everything is going, so we’re hoping people have things they’d like to contribute.” Funds raised go back into supporting the museum.

One of the most interesting objects they ever received, said Burleson, was a casket key. It was found in the pocket of a jacket donated by a funeral home and sold “very quickly.” Another unusual item was a cane that turned out to have hidden items inside, including a saber. Burleson said after the woman purchased it, he noticed there was threading at the top, and he asked if he could open it. “It was quite a surprise to see it had other pieces inside.”

A more ornate item that recently sold was a “really handsome grandfather clock.” And Burleson noted that they receive, and sell, furniture, and can often furnish an entire home with what they collect.

The store is open on the second Saturday of each month at West End Plaza from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.