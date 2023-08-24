Photo gallery: South vs. West volleyball
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023
West's Emma Clarke 13 goes high to return to South's Laurel Everett 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's student section. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West team celebrates a come from behind a set to win the set. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Leah Rymer 3 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's defenders Sophia Blackledgec 15 and Lydia Wilson 12 against South's Meredith Faw 5. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's defender Lydia Wilson 12 against South's Laurel Everett 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Meredith Faw 5 serving. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Coach Jan Dowling in a moment of excitement. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Avery Welch 15 serving. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Meredith Faw 5, in center returns to West girls at the net. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Neely Hiatt 9 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Coach Jeane Horne and the South students leading the cheering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Laney Beaver 14 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Avery Welch 15 and West's Kate Gregory 8 defending. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Meredith Faw 5 and Avery Welch 15 with West's Kate Gregory 8 defending. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Brinkey Hiatt 2 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Avery Fisher 10 serving. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Coach Jan Dowling trying to fire up her team. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Emma Clarke 13 and South's Leah Rymer 3 returning. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Coach Jeana Horne with Avery Welch 15 and Campbell Withers 1 in huddle. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Leah Rymer 3 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Coach Jan Dowling tries help her team get fired up. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Avery Welch 15 and Laney Beaver 14 defend against West's Emma Clarke 13. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Kynlee Dextraze 16, Laural Everett 12, and Meredith Faw 5 take to the floor to save the play. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South girls celebrate the win over West. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Campbell Withers 1 takes one for the team on the floor. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Sophia Blackledgec 15 makes a strong return toSouth's Laurel Everett 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Laney Beaver 14 plays the ball over the hands of West's Abigail Evenden 7 and Lydia Wilson 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's defenders Laney Beaver 14 and Laurel Everett 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Emma Clarke 13 and South defenders Avery Welch 15 and Leach Rymer 3 are all hands at the net. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Emma Clarke 13 and South's Avery Welch 15 and Kynlee Dextraze 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
