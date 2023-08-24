North Hills Christian School unveils state-of-the-art SmartLab Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

SALISBURY — The future of education at North Hills Christian School took a giant leap forward last week with the unveiling of a brand-new SmartLab HQ, a cutting-edge learning facility geared towards enriching the STEM experience for its students.

The $300,000 project, funded through a grant, closely follows the announcement of a STEM program that began last school year.

The SmartLab will provide students with a diverse range of learning opportunities. Whether their passions lie in digital media, robotics, or renewable energy, they can now deepen their understanding of science and math while developing essential workplace skills such as project planning and time management.

“I’ve always believed that hands-on, immersive learning is the key to igniting passion in students,” STEM teacher Joey Lloyd said. “With the new SmartLab, we’re not just teaching STEM, we’re bringing it to life in vivid color. This space is a game-changer. I can’t wait to see our students dive into these exciting projects.”

North Hills Executive Director Maria Lowder added, “Our students now have unparalleled resources at their fingertips, enabling them to delve deeper into their passions and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Some of the standout areas of exploration within the SmartLab include:

Circuitry: Students will design and build circuits using components like micro:bit and Arduino.

Communication and media arts: Students will utilize technology to convey powerful messages and storytelling.

Manufacturing technology: Students can design and produce physical products, learning human-centered design principles.

Mechanics and structures: This creates an avenue for students to explore the realms of mechanical and civil engineering.

Robotics and control technology: A combination of mechanical engineering and computer science enables students to design and program robots.

Scientific data and analysis: Empowering students to design experiments, test hypotheses, and interpret vast amounts of data.

Software Engineering: A spotlight on computational thinking and complex problem-solving.

“Integrating state-of-the-art technology with our Christ-centered foundation, the SmartLab is more than just a room; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to shaping future leaders,” said Ray Carter, The North Hills director of marketing and communication. “We’re not just preparing students for careers; we’re nurturing souls and empowering them to make an impact for Christ in whatever field they decide to go into.”

With the addition of the SmartLab, North Hills Christian School further cements its commitment to providing an enriching education to its students, preparing them for success in the ever-evolving global landscape while maintaining its commitment to serving the whole child—mind, body, and soul.

North Hills Christian School is a non-denominational college-preparatory Christian day school serving over 500 students in preschool through 12th grade.

It is fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), a division of AdvancEd and by the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), an international organization that the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education recognizes.