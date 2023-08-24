My Turn by Renee C. Scheidt: NC Stands Up Against Woke Agenda Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

We’re living in a world gone mad. How else are we to describe the tidal wave of left wing ideologies threatening to destroy our very foundations? We can’t define what is a woman or a man any longer. Yet, anyone with half a brain knows you don’t get milk from a bull and a roaster can’t lay eggs. According to leftist Democrats, however, these basic biological facts no longer apply to the human race. They’ve been replace by feelings. For Democrats, emotions now determine a person’s sex.

The lunacy taking place all across our country hit a brick wall last week in NC. Thankfully our Republican led state Legislature overrode Governor Cooper’s veto of three woke bills that would dramatically change our society. Not surprisingly, no Democrats (with two exception on one bill) supported these common sense laws.

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports” bill states a person must play on sports teams matching their biological birth. Is our society so lost that we have to make such a law? When did we start thinking it was OK for boys, who biologically possess greater physical strength than females, to compete against girls? Want to try that in the WNBA?

The “Parents Bill of Rights” requires parental permission before a teacher may call a student by a different name and use different pronoun (Yes, this was being done secretly, behind the backs of parents). The teacher must now notify parents if their child thinks they are Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender or Queer (LGBTQ). It also states schools cannot teach children in grades K-4 about “gender identity or sexual orientation.” I wonder how these teachers explained to children ages 4 through 9 what sexual practices make a person LGBTQ+? Oh, I remember. They have library books with pictures to show them! No wonder our schools are failing. There’s been more emphasis on sexual matters than reading, writing and rithmatic!

The third bill, “Gender Transitions/Minors” states that minors must wait until age eighteen to have sex change surgery and drug treatment to “transition” to the opposite sex. Is this really so radical? By virtue of their young age, minors fail to possess enough sound judgment to make such irreversible decisions. Is it asking too much to have them wait until they are more mature, especially when the consequences are permanent?

If you think I’m exaggerating, I’m not. All of the above situations are documented facts in our state. I’m not shocked these practices are law in blue states such as California. But here in North Carolina? In fact, it is now against CA law for parents to bar their children from getting sex change operations. The state will take the child out of the home if there is parental opposition. In Washington State, school teachers are being fired for refusing to teach these left wing ideas. Fortunately our elected leaders stood up and said no to such unfounded, unscientific psychobabble.

Since all but two Democrats voted against these bills, it is strikingly clear the Democratic party doesn’t represent the majority of our people anymore. This is no longer my mother’s Democratic Party. As Reagan said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me.” To continue to hold on to former loyalties when confronted by their left wing voting record is foolish.

This sets our state up as a major battleground in the coming elections. Be prepared to face an onslaught of ads and commercials financed by the National Democratic Party. Their slick presentations will try to make these reasonable laws sound unloving, and stupid. Don’t let their spin take your eyes off the core truths for which our Republicans voted. It is not compassionate or caring to allow our children to be today’s social experiments.

Let your state leaders know you support these bills. The tyranny of the minority should not reign in NC. Start speaking up. We’ve been complacent and compliant too long. If we don’t stop these hell-bound lies, our children and grandchildren will suffer the consequences. Do something now while you still can. If we lose in the next elections, it may be too late.