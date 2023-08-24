Landis investigating series of vehicle break-ins Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

LANDIS — Several residents in the town of Landis were victimized by a spate of vehicular break-ins earlier this week.

According to interim Police Chief Kevin Young, the break-ins on Monday night were largely contained to one neighborhood, the Oaks of Landis.

“I think it is the same person or people,” Young said. “It all happened on the same night. Typically, we have (these kinds of incidents) a few times a year. They will wind up hitting a neighborhood with a bunch of houses that they can get in and get out quick.”

While there was another report of vehicle larceny on Monday night, Young described it as most likely an isolated incident because it occurred on the south end of town.

One thing that every break-in from Monday night did have in common — the owners left the doors unlocked.

According to North Carolina state law, a person can be charged with picking a lock or breaking a window, but breaking and entering can also entail opening an already unlocked door. It is not essential to physically break or overcome a structure component to get access.

Young encouraged Landis residents to be mindful about locking their car doors and suggested home security measures, such as doorbell cameras and exterior motion-sensor lights.

According to Young, there is no street parking in the Oaks of Landis neighborhood, so cars should be parked in driveways, which would make those security measures more effective in thwarting would-be criminals.

In this case, Young said that no valuables or firearms were reported stolen. However, the suspect or suspects did reportedly take some money.

If anyone becomes a victim of vehicular break-ins, sees anything abnormal, or has any information that can assist in the investigation, they are encouraged to reach the Landis Police Department at 704-857-2129 or 704-216-8500.