Education roundup for Aug. 24 Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Terrific Teacher Tuesday

Brandon Lane was recently recognized by Rowan-Salisbury Schools for Terrific Teacher Tuesday.

“Mr. Lane’s dedication shines as he consistently goes the extra mile in his music classes at Landis Elementary School,” read a Facebook post. “His students eagerly look forward to his lessons, embracing the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of music.”

House assignments

Students at Millbridge Elementary School recently celebrated their newly assigned houses. Each student is placed into a house that plays a role in fostering their character growth, building relationships, and enhancing school spirit.

The house system is derived from the Ron Clark Academy. Ron Clark is a famed educator who taught in North Carolina and New York before founding his namesake academy in Atlanta.

Several Rowan-Salisbury schools participate in the house system.

Energetic start

First graders at Bostian Elementary School are getting their day started off on the right foot.

So that students embark their day with a burst of energy, they have been striking yoga poses to set the tone for the hours ahead.

Creativity abounds

English language arts (ELA) students at West Rowan Middle School have been creating personal characters on paper.

Through portraits and character traits, the students are engaging in the classroom and setting sail on a journey of creative writing and character evolution.