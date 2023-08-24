Church briefs for Aug. 24 Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

New Hope Baptist names new pastor

New Hope Baptist Church has named Sam Mills as senior pastor.

Mills completed a bachelor of arts degree in Biblical studies and evangelism from Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore in May 2005. From August 2005 to January 2012, Mills traveled in an itinerate manner to churches, camps, retreats and schools with the purpose of preaching the Gospel to the lost and promoting revival for the saved. He served as youth pastor of New Hope Baptist Church from January 2012 to January 2023.

Mills was selected as senior pastor July 16 after serving as interim pastor for six months.

Outreach affiliations include chaplain for Spencer and Salisbury police departments and chaplain’s assistant for Rowan County Detention Center of Salisbury. Mills also serves as FCA director at North Rowan High School.

New Hope Baptist Church is located at 830 Choate Road in Salisbury.

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God to hold annual Women’s Day event

SALISBURY — Lilly’s Chapel Church of God will hold its annual Women’s Day event on Sunday, Aug. 27, with two services at the church.

The theme for the service is “Knowing and Fulfilling God’s Purpose for Your Life,” with the message at the 11:30 a.m. service being delivered by the Women of Lilly’s Chapel.

The second service at 3 p.m. will feature guest speaker, the Rev. Gena W. Long, pastor of The Potter’s House Outreach Ministry in Salisbury. Guest music will be provided by the Potter’s House Church Choir.

Rev. Robert Albritton is the pastor of Lilly’s Chapel Church of God.

Women of the Word Conference 2023

Word of Life Family Worship Center invites everyone to attend their upcoming 2023 Women’s Conference. The conference theme is “Women of the Word — Anointed and Destined to Win.” The conference will begin on Saturday, Aug. 26 , and continue through Sunday, Aug. 27. Saturday will begin with breakfast from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and will be followed by three sessions with the first beginning at 9 a.m. until noon. The conference will conclude following the 10 a.m. service on Sunday.

Conference speakers on Saturday are Rev. Virginia Brown, the host pastor; Elder Katie Crockett, associate minister at Mt. Calvary Holy Church; and First Lady Madeleine Snipes from Love Christian Center. On Sunday, Minister Marilyn Joi White who is part of the ministerial team at Victory Christian Center in Charlotte will be the guest speaker. White is the daughter of Pastor Marilyn Gool and the late Pastor Robyn Gool. Other women and women fellowship groups are invited to attend. There is not a registration fee. The church is located at 726 East Liberty Street in Salisbury. For additional information, call the church at 704-633-2431.

New Bethel Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary

New Bethel Baptist Church in Mocksville will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 27. At the morning celebration, Pastor Rev. James A. Ledbetter III will be the speaker. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. The afternoon celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Steven L. Floyd Sr., pastor of Buncombe Baptist Church in Lexington, as the guest speaker.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Revival

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Woodleaf will hold its annual revival Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.