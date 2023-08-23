Woodleaf Park still on track despite hitting excess rock Published 12:04 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved a change order request from Rowan Parks and Recreations to allow them to dip into Woodleaf Park’s contingency fund for updates at the site. The request came because the company constructing the bathrooms hit rock underneath while digging for the project.

While digging the area for the bathrooms, the construction company ran into 352 cubic yards of massive rock, according to Parks and Recreation Director Don Bringle. He said that although the construction of the park has run into the issue, the timeline for completion should not actually be affected.

The main holdup on the up the full opening of the park is the ordering and installation of the playground equipment, which Bringle said should take around 8 to 12 weeks. The playground was ordered on Tuesday, so Bringle estimated that after the playground is installed, Woodleaf Park should be fully completed and opened for visitors in late October or early November.

Because the commissioners approved Parks and Recreations’ request to take the extra funding from the contingency, the total cost of the project does not actually change for the taxpayers. The change order presented to the commissioners quoted the cost to move the excess rock as around $45,000.

When completed, the park will feature two playgrounds, two picnic shelters, a multi-use sports field, an outdoor exercise area, a memorial orchard, a gazebo, an amphitheater plaza and two parking lots in addition to the restroom facilities. A walking trail has already been built at the location.