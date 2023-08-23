Lynna Clark: Back to Normal Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

If you live in certain parts of Rowan County, NC you may have recently experienced a power outage.

We sure did. It might’ve been two of the longest days of my life. Well, except for that time my husband was coaching the girls’ softball team at the school where we worked.

We made it to the championship tournament (yay) but had to travel to Rocky Mount. Though it is only 241 miles from here by car, we were of course in a school activity bus; which turned the three-hour tour into a journey of epic proportions.

Lord have mercy. Then we were privileged to play multiple back to back games in the sauna that is Eastern North Carolina.

Have you ever been there? Situated in the Netherworld between our beautiful Piedmont and the pristine Coastline, this lovely area so closely resembles a swamp that we had to be careful when parking lest the vehicle sink up to the axles; that wondrous land where mosquitoes are the size of hummingbirds.

I thought the gravity was less intense but it turned out the aforementioned mosquitoes were trying to carry me off.

Though we cheered almost obnoxiously for our team to win (too much cowbell), I silently prayed for the joy to end. Please forgive me dear loyal parents and fans. I thought I might die and wished I’d hurry up.

Annyyywayyy…

Our recent power outage brought up memories of a similar time when there was just no escaping the heat.

It did help us realize things that are good to have in an emergency. Like battery powered chargers for our electronic gadgets.

My tablet died so I ended up reading an actual paper book. It was hard to turn the pages though as I kept swiping along the bottom and nothing happened.

We dug out an oil lantern and used it for a while til the wick gave out. Thankfully we had a decent flashlight.

David’s grill worked well and also relegated the heat of cooking to the great outdoors. He did not, however, appreciate the church fan I handed him when he expressed how hot it was in the house.

Together we decided that a power outage in the heat of summer is much worse than one in the winter. One can always add more clothes or another blanket if it gets too cold.

But in the heat with all the windows open, we dared not strip any further lest the neighbors call the cops. Nobody wants to see all that.

Eventually the power came back on about 2:30 a.m. one morning. Since it had gone off during a dark storm a day or ten earlier, all the lights were on. It was a happy awakening.

We shut off the lights, closed the windows (and curtains) and did the dance of joy.

The next morning we ran the washer, dryer, and dishwasher. We charged up all the phones and tablets; then downloaded a cache of books so I wouldn’t have to manually turn pages.

Currently we are settled into our normal lifestyle of cool.

Back in those happy days of 1999, our girls won the tournament; the bus made it home, and we all lived to tell about it. I may or may not have kissed the ground.

Apparently good stories do not come cheap.