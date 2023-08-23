Knox voting location moved to VFW Post 3006 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

SALISBURY – The Board of Elections agreed Tuesday to move the polling location at Knox Middle School to VFW Post 3006 for this year’s election cycle. Because the cleaning and demolition process has begun for Knox, the location was not able to be used as a polling location like it has been in previous years.

Voters in precinct 39, which includes northern Salisbury, will now vote at the VFW Post located at 1200 Brenner Ave.