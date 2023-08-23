High school volleyball: Raiders win on road again, move to 5-0

From staff reports

HUNTERSVILLE — South Rowan’s volleyball team didn’t have a letdown after Tuesday’s big win at West Rowan.

The Raiders won another big South Piedmont Conference road match on Wednesday, taking a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-22 decision at Lake Norman Charter.

It was the first loss for Lake Norman Charter (4-1, 1-1).

Meredith Faw had 17 kills and 10 digs for South. Avery Welch had 12 kills.

South (5-0, 2-0) got 20 assists, 11 digs and nine kills from Leah Ryner. Laney Beaver had 20 assists and 12 digs.

Campbell Withers had 13 digs. Avery Fisher had nine digs.

•••

South’s jayvees (4-1) lost to Lake Norman Charter 20-25, 27-25 and 25-22.

Meghan Eagle had 16 assists and six digs. Raegan Shell had 10 digs and five assists. Cailynn Withers had 17 digs. Danica Krieg had 11 digs and nine kills. Raegan Glenn had six digs. Clancy Street had 10 kills.

•••

South’s jayvees won against West Rowan on Tuesday 19-25, 25-17 and 15-4.

Eagle had 18 assists and seven digs; Cailynn Withers had 22 digs. Glenn had 11 digs. Shell had 10 digs. Krieg had six digs and seven kills. Street had nine kills.