High school boys soccer: Hornets beat West; Carson edges North; East and South win Published 11:42 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s soccer team got another payback win on Wednesday.

The Hornets beat West Rowan 3-0, avenging last season’s loss in Mount Ulla.

“We were very starter heavy tonight,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Many of our returning players had this early match circled on the calendar after West defeated us last year and I let them play it out for the most part. I like the direction of the team. We’ve had a bit of an attitude adjustment and the team has really bought into a more disciplined, team-oriented approach. This is our second victory against a team that beat us last season. From where I sit, that says a lot about the adjustments that the players have made.”

Salisbury (4-0) took a 1-0 lead on a goal two minutes into the game by Abdul Eliwa, with Carlos Henriquez providing the assist.

Joseph Hernandez Baca recorded his first of two-set piece assists when David Austin finished a scrum in front of the goal to provide a 2-0 halftime score.

Hernandez Baca struck again in the second half, finding Leonardo Fragoso on a corner to conclude the scoring.

Salisbury got excellent play from keeper Finn Avery, who played his best match of the young season, and Austin, Steven Rivas and Gio Rivera.

“West Rowan is going to win some games,” Parrish said. “Coach (Cristyan) Cabrera is a quality coach and will put them in a position to be successful. They have talent all over the field. They just need to buy into his knowledge and style, and they will be dangerous.”

Next up for the Hornets is Trinity at home on Monday at 6 p.m.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson opened on Wednesday with a 1-0 win against North Rowan.

Jeffrey Moreno scored the goal, with Anthony Beckham assisting.

Carson coach Lauren West praised the defense and the overall team play.

•••

LEXINGTON — Freshman Patrick Sanchez scored both East Rowan goals as the Mustangs battled to a 2-2 tie with Central Davidson.

•••

MOUNT PLEASANT — South trounced Mount Pleasant 8-0 on Wednesday. Scorers will be posted when they’re available.