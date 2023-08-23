Elisabeth Strillacci: Hold on to the patience of ice cream Published 7:05 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

It is, I am delighted to say, ice cream season, and I’ve been churning away making some wonderful flavors with the help of some farm fresh eggs from a dear friend, Katrina.

Oddly enough, I don’t seem to be getting to eat much of it myself, which I suppose is a compliment. No one wants to leave much for the cook. But for heaven’s sake!

I do have a grand time coming up with new flavors, at least. And so far, none have been so strange that they don’t work.

We do things the old fashioned way in our house. I make that glorious custard with egg yolks, heavy cream and sugar, with real vanilla bean caviar scraped right out of the seed. I can temper eggs well enough I don’t ever need to put them through a sieve, because I take my time. It usually means a two day process, making the custard then letting it fully cool overnight in the fridge before putting it in the ice cream freezer.

I do not have a hand crank, I do have an electric freezer, but it’s an old wooden one with the metal container in the center.

My husband is the one who stands by when it sounds like the freezer is slowing down, because he knows I’m going to give him the mixer from the center to lick.

I start with vanilla most times, then add in the fruit or flavoring after the churning is done.

I readily admit I start by making batches of whatever fruit is in season, when it is at its prime of flavor. Strawberries frozen fresh from the fields are still in use now because they still have that wonderful full-bodied sunshine taste, but once they are gone, I won’t make it again til next June.

I’m also making peach right now, but the peach season has been much lighter this year, so that won’t last long.

Blueberry is good right now as well.

My mom’s all time favorite was and always will be lemon, because I make it by zesting lemons, then squeezing in real juice.

One of my own favorites is lime, made the same way. Better than all but the absolute best key lime pie and incredibly refreshing in summer heat.

The younger family members tend to like the crushed Oreo version, or the chocolate chip.

I do make mint chocolate chip as well, though mine is not green. And I do have a soft spot for cherry ice cream, while my Jim loves it when I make coffee ice cream, with espresso and coffee extract.

But I have traveled far afield of these in recent years, putting together combinations like apricot blueberry, cranberry orange, peanut butter swirl, blackberry and raspberry swirl, (gets the seeds out by simmering the fruit down into a sauce), caramel swirl with toffee bits, and pineapple, just to name a few.

I have had requests of different flavors and ninety percent of the time, I’ll give it a go.

Each batch will make two to three containers, depending on how much I fill them up, and I’m always giving them away, to family, friends, neighbors.

And though it sounds like I’m griping about not really getting any myself, it’s half in jest. Because the southerner in me loves, and I mean loves, seeing people’s faces when I give them homemade ice cream. I know that’s a little selfish, because I get such a good feeling from it, but it makes me feel hopeful, connected, and like I’ve done at least one good thing that day.

I remember growing up and seeing the ice cream freezer come out at my grandmother’s house and being thrilled, knowing what was coming. She was more traditional – vanilla, strawberry or peach were her go to flavors but Lord it was so good!

And she is the one I learned from about making it the old school way. I’ve tried faster recipes, and they’re not bad. But it’s not the same.

In her kitchen, where she never rushed, and where I got to taste the results of all her efforts and experience what it meant to give food preparation the time it needs to be fully realized, i learned that fast is not always good. I learned to slow down and let the process happen in its own time.

I wish I was better at applying that to other things in life. I know I can be impatient, and I also know sometimes that does not serve me well.

If I want the complex flavors and the smooth texture, I have to let the ingredients come together over time, let them “marry,” as chefs say.

And I know marriage is another thing that takes time, is better served by not rushing.

In fact, there are a lot of things in life that are better served by giving them their time, letting things come to fruition when all the pieces have reached the proper melding point. Friendships, business partnerships, romantic relationships, work peers, parenting – they all benefit from patience. Even when we have reached our limit, it helps if we can find a moment to take one more breath.

Anger is patience’ worst enemy, and I certainly am well aware that in the midst of anger, patience flies out the nearest window.

But these days, I’m trying to remember my ice cream making, and how incredibly delicious it is if I give it the time it needs, instead of rushing it to be ready when I want a spoonful.

Seeing smiles from others is the goal, so like the ice cream, I’m going to keep trying to hold on to the patience for the better outcome.

Elisabeth Strillacci is the editor of the Salisbury Post.