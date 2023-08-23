Adult recess goes old school Published 12:10 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

1 of 5

SALISBURY — When Tranise Brown and Travis Fennel wanted to celebrate the one year anniversary of Food Truck Tuesdays, they wanted to keep it focused on the public that has supported their successful venture.

And Brown, a party planner by trade, thought about the sheer joy children have when they’re at recess, and decided to give grown ups the chance to go back to some of that joy themselves by throwing an Adult Recess.

On Sunday afternoon, from 2-6 p.m, at Kelsey Scott Park, she and Fennel gathered with friends new and old and spent an afternoon being big kids. Balloons decorated the pavilion, and fortunately there was shade for some of the events, including the sack race and tug of war.

Of course there were a few food trucks as well, and some old fashioned candies to choose from, but the day included everything from life-sized Jenga to a water game that left players a bit wet as they poured buckets over their heads into the buckets behind them, all while blindfolded. Whichever team had the most water left in the last bucket won. At the end of the day, there was a full on kickball game, where things got competitive — just like those years on the playground.

There was no charge for the event that had well over 50 attendees, and the laughter that rang out in the sunshine was contagious.

“I’m gonna be dead tomorrow but I haven’t had this much fun in a long, long time,” said one woman.

Desere Wright, one of two DJs at the event, handed off the microphone to compete in the sack race before deciding it was more than she was quite ready for.

“I’m out,” she said laughing, but she got her energy back in time to join in the kickball game.

On Monday, many who attended where laughingly posting on Facebook about being sore from head to toe, “but it was so worth it,” said Brown.

As always, she said, the goal was to bring the community together for something fun, and in a way that creates new friendships.

“We didn’t know everybody that showed up, but we do now,” she said. ‘And that’s kind of the point.” Brown said the goal is also to make the Adult Recess an annual event. “So if you missed this year, we’ll see you next year,” she said.