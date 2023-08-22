Republicans to hold Patriots Day Golf Tournament on 9-11 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Then Patriots Day Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Rowan County Republican Party, will be held Sept. 11 at The Revival Golf Course at The Crescent, 220 Laurel Valley Way in Salisbury. The event will honor Rowan County’s first responders.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with tournament play commencing at noon. The tournament is open to all interested golfers.

One golfer can play for $50, and enjoy lunch for $25. The single golfer package of $100 includes golf, lunch and two mulligans. Those businesses or individuals wishing to sponsor a hole, including signage, can do so at the Shared Hole level for $100 or Complete Hole level for $250. Team sponsorships are also available as Bronze ($500), Silver ($650), Gold ($1,500), and Platinum ($1,650). Contact the tournament coordinator Grayson Haff at 980-643-0776 for complete sponsorship details.