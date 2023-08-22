High school volleyball: Carson beats Mustangs in 5 sets Published 2:38 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s first win of the volleyball season was a big one.

The Cougars won 25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-5 on Monday against East Rowan in the South Piedmont Conference opener for both teams.

Carson (1-3, 1-0) hasn’t posted stats yet. Carson opened the season with losses to West Stanly, North Stanly and Reagan.

East (1-2, 0-1) got 11 kills from Cameron Ostle, 10 from Alli Corl and six from Madalynn Tigert.

Tigert served nine aces. Leigan Lusk had six block assists.

Tigert had 15 ddigs,with Ostle getting 13. Jaeley Legg had 11 digs.

Jacee Eudy had 17 assists and 10 digs.

East is home against Mooresville on Tuesday.

Carson plays at Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday.

•••

South Rowan plays at West Rowan in a big SPC matchup on Tuedsay.