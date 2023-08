High school girls tennis: Cougars are 3-0 Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson won 7-2 against East Rowan on Monday in South Piedmont Conference tennis.

Allie Martin won 6-4 and 6-4 against Jaylen Jones in the No. 1 singles match.

Carson (3-0, 2-0) also got singles wins from Brenna Smith, Kayla Cook and Sophie Lipe.

Katelyn Overcash won a third-set tiebreaker to win at No. 5 singles for the Mustangs (0-3, 0-2).

Winning doubles teams for the Cougars were Martin-Smith, Cook-Valerie Webster and Lipe-Madalinn Griffith.