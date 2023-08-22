High school boys soccer: Hornets, Mustangs win

RANDLEMAN — Hines Busby scored two goals as Salisbury’s boys soccer team won 4-1 at Randleman on Monday.

“Randleman outworked, outhustled and played with far more heart than we did in a 2-1 win at Ludwig Stadium last season, and I challenged our guys to change the narrative this time,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “To their credit, they ddi just that. I’m proud of the effort and the result.”

Salisbury (3-0) got on the board first when Abdul Eliwa connected on strike inside the 18 after a failed clearance in the box.

The Hornets doubled the lead on Busby’s second set piece goal of the season on a corner from Eliwa.

Carlos Henriquez netted a free kick goal from just outside the 18-yard box after Randleman’s keeper carried the ball over the line while punting the ball.

Randleman got on the board with a penalty kick goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 at halftime.

The final tally of the match came from Busby, who recorded his brace with a first-time volley that beat the keeper and provided the final margin.

Henriquez was also credited with an assist. Finn Avery recorded seven saves in goal for Salisbury.

Salisbury got excellent play from Robert Moulton, Mohammed Jabateh, and Busby, whose work rate was unbelievable.

Next up is county rival West Rowan, on Wednesday night at SHS. West defeated Salisbury 3-2 to open the 2022 season.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan pounded North Stanly on Monday in a non-conference game.

Carter Honeycutt and Ivan Landaverde scored two goals each for the Mustangs, who are off to a 2-0 start.

Scoring a goal each were Patrick Sanchez, Noah Dillon and Matthew Avalos.

East is scheduled to play at Central Davidson on Wednesday.

•••

South Rowan (1-1) is scheduled to play at West Cabarrus on Tuesday.