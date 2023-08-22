Four Novant doctors named to national top doctors list Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SALISBURY — Each year, Castle Connolly, a healthcare research and patient information resource, releases its list of the top doctors in the U.S. based on peer surveys and other criteria. The 2023 “Top Doctors” list includes four physicians from Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine clinics, three from Salisbury Main and one from the Manning Park location.

Lead physician Dr. Harrison Latimer, Dr. Thomas Adam Ginn, Dr. Paul Lichstein and Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser were all recognized this year by their fellow physicians. It’s a designation achieved by only 7 percent of doctors nationally.

“People living in the communities we serve — Salisbury, Rowan County and beyond — should be pleased to see that world-class healthcare can be found right here at home. The recognition by Castle Connolly is also a testament to the quality of our practice and the healthcare professionals who work here,” Lichstein said.

Castle Connolly considers more than 850,000 U.S. physicians each year for the honor. The doctors on Castle Connelly’s list were nominated by peers and then evaluated by a research group based on professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and available outcomes data.

“We are greatly honored to receive this distinction and want to thank our entire office team for their hard work and dedication that allows us to succeed and therefore be recognized,” said Latimer

Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine – Salisbury Main uses advanced diagnostic tools to offer comprehensive care for orthopedic conditions and sports injuries that cause pain or prevent an active lifestyle. It’s the same technology and treatment options they offer to the professional athletes who rely on their care.

The clinic is located at 810 Mitchell Ave. in Salisbury. For more information, call 704-216-5633.