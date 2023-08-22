Catawba College reports carbon-monoxide leak, students experiencing symptoms Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College officials identified a potential gas leak in the Barger-Zartman residence hall on Tuesday and cleared the building.

According to a release from Catawba College Director of Marketing and Communication Jodi Bailey, the leak was detected after some residents reported symptoms consistent with increased levels of carbon.

The source of the leak was later identified in the boiler room of the building. Salisbury EMT and Fire responded immediately. The entire building was checked and evacuated. Salisbury Fire Department personnel confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials asked all of the dormitory residents to report to the Proctor Health Center to be checked out by EMTs for any signs of carbon sickness.

According to the school’s release, the fire department is clearing the building of carbon monoxide and then repairs will be made. It also signaled intent from the school to install additional carbon monoxide monitoring to ensure a safe environment.

“Though we anticipate clearance to the building today, Catawba is also making alternative arrangements for overnight accommodations on and off-campus if necessary,” the release said.