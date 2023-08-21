Block of South Kimmons Street in Landis closed for sewer repair Published 10:55 am Monday, August 21, 2023

LANDIS — The 100 block of South Kimmons Street in Landis will be closed as the town’s public works department works to replace a damaged water line.

Assistant Public Works Director Tristin Walter said on Monday that a pine tree is the likely culprit for the damage, which was preventing sewer from flowing from the house.

Walter said that the homeowner replaced their portion of the lateral due to root intrusion. The lateral pipe connects the individual residence to the larger grid.

After a tornado hit Landis earlier this month, it damaged the tree. Walter said it appeared that tension from the tree’s impact pulled on the lateral and caused the damage to extend under the roadway.

Walter said the work was expected to take six to eight hours and be completed on Monday.

Landis officials reportedly notified emergency services and the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system of the street closure.