Infant dies, four others injured in Mt. Ulla crash Published 7:50 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

MT. ULLA — An infant was killed and four others — two children and two adults — were injured in a single-car rollover accident on White Road about 12:45 Sunday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred in the 400 block of White Road near Hwy 150/Mooresville Road, and the Locke fire department took charge of the scene. The road was closed for more than an hour following the incident.

Officials said an SUV carrying three children and two adults ran off the road, rolling over and causing the infant to be thrown from the vehicle before the car came to rest in a field. The infant died at the scene. The two other children and the adults were all taken by ambulance to area hospitals but their injuries are not known at this time.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, said fire officials, and at press time there were no charges pending.