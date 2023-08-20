Fuel leak in tractor trailer accident on 85 Published 8:24 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A tractor trailer ended up going down an embankment on I85 northbound about 6 p.m. Sunday night, according to Miller’s Ferry fire department, which responded along with Rowan Emergency Services.

The incident happened near mile marker 79, Old Union Church Road. The driver told investigators that the steering wheel came lose, and the truck went off the right side of the interstate, crossed over the exit 79 ramp and off the roadway on the other side. The truck remained upright but changes in elevation damaged the truck’s fuel tanks, according to Deputy Chief TJ Brown..

The RES HazMat team was called out to address the subsequent fuel spill and were on scene about an hour.