Food Lion donation to Project Santa to benefit East Rowan residents Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

Children, families and individuals in Eastern Rowan and Davidson counties who are in need will be the direct beneficiaries of a $2,000 grant to Project Santa, Inc. from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

Project Santa will use the gift to purchase food for people in both counties that Project Santa serves.

“Project Santa is extremely grateful to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for continued support and partnership to feed those in need in the communities the Project Santa serves,” said Keith Garner of Project Santa. “Food Lion’s generous grant of $2,000 will enable Project Santa to provide food to those who are hungry, not only during Christmas, but throughout the year. I want to say Food Lion’s support goes beyond the grant award: for the past 15-plus years, Food Lion store managers come in person and assemble food boxes that are distributed to those in need at Christmas at the Project Santa food pantry. Words cannot express our sincere gratitude to Food Lion for what their support means to Project Santa every year.”

Project Santa Inc., based out of Denton, has provided food, toys and clothing to children and families in need in Davidson and eastern Rowan counties for the past 65 years. Because of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation’s continued support, Project Santa provided food to over 700 children and adults during Christmas in these communities last year.

Project Santa provided food to another 210 children and adults throughout the year through the Project Santa food pantry. Project Santa will utilize the $2,000 grant to purchase food from Food Lion to restock the Project Santa food pantry for food deliveries this Christmas and to provide food to those in need in 2024.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.