Bunce Carts’ grand opening brings over 1,000 to downtown Spencer Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

1 of 4

SPENCER — Bunce Carts held their grand opening on Saturday, complete with food trucks, beach music, and a classis car cruise-in. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with people coming to Spencer from all over the county to enjoy the festivities.

The business is a new division of Bunce Buildings, which has a storefront on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury and provides buildings such as sheds, garages, barns and carports. Bunce Carts will sell street-legal golf carts. The town of Spencer allows golf carts to be driven on its roads so long as the speed limit on the road is below 35 miles per hour.

Classic cars lined one side of the parking lot across from the Transportation Museum during the celebration while beach bands such as The Catalinas and the Embers played on a temporary stage set up right in front of the new shop’s location in the shopping center. Carts were set up around the parking lot for attendees of the event to either test drive or simply take a look inside while they enjoyed the music.

The event was free for anyone to attend. Food trucks set up in the parking lot that the business shares with Spencer town hall in order to supply the 11-hour event with food and drinks. A free raffle was held for an electric bike that Bunce Carts gave away.

“The day went pretty well, we had a lot of classic cars show up, we had a lot of people sit in and enjoy the music. It seemed like everybody enjoyed it. We had a few people come back later and buy some of the carts, so we even made a few sales,” said Bunce representative Madelyn Carpenter.

Carpenter also estimated that well over 1,000 people came to the event.

“These are the businesses that we really want to attract, ones that become an integral part of our community, participate in community events and support others. In talks with their leadership, they’ve shown a willingness to do that and so we’re really excited to have them here,” said Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams.

According to another company representative, the new expansion comes after Bunce Buildings completed a deal to be vertically integrated along with their manufacturer, Outback Buildings, into USA Outdoor Products. Charles Berrier, of Outback, started a partnership with Bunce’s founder DL Bunce 35 years ago that will continue through the integration.

Along with Bunce Carts, the company is also opening another division, Metal Line Exteriors, which is a metal roofing supply and installation company based out of Lexington.