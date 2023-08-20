Blotter for Aug. 19: Woman arrested after threats made at grocery store
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023
SALISBURY — A woman was arrested in Salisbury after a man she was with at Harris Teeter reportedly threatened to shoot a clerk.
According to Salisbury Police reports, Cassandra Denise Bennett, 47, was charged with resisting arrest on Thursday.
Bennett was reportedly with a man at the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard W. around 2 p.m. on Thursday when a clerk confronted them about suspicious behavior. The male, who evaded capture after the police arrived, reportedly told the clerk that he would shoot him, although the man did not display a weapon.
Bennett and the unidentified male left the store and were spotted near the Immunotec building by police officers responding to the call. Reports said that when they saw police, they began running.
Authorities apprehended Bennett, who also had Cabarrus and Alamance County warrants. The story will be updated if more information becomes available.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- Larceny occurred in the 100 block of Clancy Street between 2:51-4 p.m. on Aug. 12. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A catalytic converter was stolen in the 200 block of Ryan Patrick Drive between 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and noon on Aug. 16. The total estimated loss was $1,000.
- Christopher David Franklin, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 17.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Attempted identity theft was reported on Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury on Aug. 16.
- A solid waste complaint was taken on Parks Road in Salisbury on Aug. 16.
- Counterfeit bills were reported on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on Aug. 16.
- Trespassing reportedly occurred on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury between 1:15-1:20 p.m. on Aug. 16.
- A sawmill was stolen from a residence on U.S. Hwy. 52 in Gold Hill between midnight on July 1 and 4:53 p.m. on Aug. 16.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage occurred in the 65000 block of I-85 in China Grove on Aug. 16.
- Larceny occurred on Long Ferry Road in Salisbury between 4:51-7 p.m. on Aug. 16.
- An assault reportedly occurred on Messick Road in Salisbury between 11:55-11:57 p.m. on Aug. 16.
- Renard Leval Bennett, 52, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespass on Aug. 16.
- Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 42, was charged with communicating threats.
- Kentrell Jermaine Burns, 21, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
- Tiffany Domonick Lyles, 31, was charged with identity theft on Aug. 16.