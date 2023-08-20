Blotter for Aug. 19: Woman arrested after threats made at grocery store Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman was arrested in Salisbury after a man she was with at Harris Teeter reportedly threatened to shoot a clerk.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Cassandra Denise Bennett, 47, was charged with resisting arrest on Thursday.

Bennett was reportedly with a man at the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard W. around 2 p.m. on Thursday when a clerk confronted them about suspicious behavior. The male, who evaded capture after the police arrived, reportedly told the clerk that he would shoot him, although the man did not display a weapon.

Bennett and the unidentified male left the store and were spotted near the Immunotec building by police officers responding to the call. Reports said that when they saw police, they began running.

Authorities apprehended Bennett, who also had Cabarrus and Alamance County warrants. The story will be updated if more information becomes available.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

Larceny occurred in the 100 block of Clancy Street between 2:51-4 p.m. on Aug. 12. The total estimated loss was $100.

A catalytic converter was stolen in the 200 block of Ryan Patrick Drive between 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 and noon on Aug. 16. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

Christopher David Franklin, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on Aug. 17.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports