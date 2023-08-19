Laura Allen: Summer in review for 4-H Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan County 4-H is busy all year long providing opportunities to local youths, but summer time definitely takes the cake. In the past three months we’ve held workshops, traveled to overnight camps and conferences, competed in various 4-H contests, and more. Now it’s time to give some shoutouts to all the amazing young people who have participated in 4-H opportunities this summer.

On June 21-22, eight Rowan County 4-H’ers attended N.C. 4-H Citizenship Focus, held in Cary. During this conference, 4-H’ers learned about citizenship and also visited the General Assembly, where they were introduced during the session. Rowan County 4-H’ers were able to meet with Rep. Harry Warren, Representative Julia Howard, Rep. Kevin Crutchfield, and Sen. Carl Ford to discuss 4-H, government and our community. Rowan County 4-H’ers attending this event included: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle, Mason Gabosch, German Jaramillo, Lucas Parker, Samantha Simon, Olivia Stirrup, and Lucas Weeder.

On June 25-30, 14 youths ages 8-14 attended 4-H Camp at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe. For several of these youths, it was their first time away from home for an overnight trip without their family. They learned how to be independent, overcome fear, challenge themselves and grow during this week-long camp. Camp activities included: boating, fishing, swimming, water polo, archery, riflery, giant swing, rock wall climbing, outdoor cooking, low and high ropes courses, arts and crafts, drama, dance, field games, campfires, talent show and more. If you are interested in your child attending 4-H Camp in 2024, contact laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Congratulations are in order for Charlene Holt who competed in the State 4-H Horse Show in Raleigh in July. She received three 6th place ribbons and two 8th place ribbons. This was her last year of eligibility in the State 4-H Horse Show and we are thankful she represented Rowan 4-H at this show.

The following Rowan 4-H’ers participated in the N.C. 4-H Horse Artistic Expression competition in July.

Senior award winners:

• Charlene Holt: 1st place in digitally created art; 3rd place in digitally enhanced photography

Junior award winners:

• John Tucker: First place in digitally created art; second place in digitally enhanced photography; eighth place in photography

• Sarah Tucker: Fourth place in digitally enhanced photography; fifth place in photography; sixth place in painting;

• Kyann Race: ninth place in digitally enhanced photography

Additional participants included:

• Amelia Holshouser (Cloverbud); Cora Holshouser (junior); Lynlee Propst (junior)

The Rowan County 4-H Poultry Judging team competed in the N.C. 4-H Poultry Judging competition held in Raleigh on July 19. The junior team consisted of Guy Deal, Audrey Faggart, Breighlyn-Starr Miller and Annalise Watts. This team placed second in the state, with Guy Deal placing second individually. Congratulations to this team!

Rowan County had three youth delegates and one 4-H volunteer attend the N.C. 4-H Electric Congress, held at UNC-Wilmington in mid-July. Since 1947, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy have sponsored the annual congress to emphasize electrical energy concepts, energy conservation and safety working with electricity. Delegates included: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle and Carson Harkey. The 4-H volunteer attendee was Crystal Croyle. These youth participants qualified based on their work with electric projects and their completion of a 4-H Project Record Book or 4-H Portfolio outlining their 4-H electric project participation. This was a free reward trip for them, which was full of learning and fun. We would love to increase our participation in this event next year. For more information on the 4-H Electric Program, go to https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/electric/ or email laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

On July 16-21, four Rowan 4-H’ers participated in Fur, Fish & Game Rendezvous at Millstone 4-H Camp. This camping week was focused on hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Participants included Bonnie Goossens, Caleb Parker, Jacob Parker and Lucas Parker.

We had 11 4-H’ers qualify to present 4-H presentations at the State Presentation Finals, held in Raleigh on July 22. Rowan 4-H was well represented at this state level competition. Award winners include:

Gold winners:

• Public Speaking, 11-13 year-olds: Guy Deal

• Open Class, 14-18 year-olds: Mason Gabosch

• Beef Char Grill, 11-13 year-olds: Carson Halpin

• Pork Char Grill, 14-18 year-olds: Christian Stebe

• Egg Cookery, 14-18 year-olds: Olivia Stirrup (qualified for national competition in November)

Silver winners:

• Arts and Communications, 8-10 year-olds: Luke Allen

• Agriculture Science, 8-10 year-olds: John Tucker

• Wheels and Engines, 14-18 year-olds: Lucas Weeder

Bronze winners:

• Family and Consumer Sciences, 14-18 year-olds: Nathan Croyle

Participation:

• Open Class, 11-13 year-olds: David Croyle

• Entomology, 14-18 year-olds: German Jaramillo

North Carolina 4-H Congress was also held in Raleigh on July 22-25. The Rowan County 4-H delegation participated in the election process for the new state 4-H council officers, attended various workshops, conducted a “Hooked on Books” service project, and interacted with 4-H members from all across the state. The following 4-H’ers represented Rowan County 4-H at NC 4-H Congress: David Croyle, Nathan Croyle, Ryleigh Fulghum, German Jaramillo, Christian Stebe, Olivia Stirrup and Lucas Weeder.

Special recognition during 4-H Congress included:

• Christian Stebe was tapped into the N.C. 4-H Honor Club, the highest N.C. 4-H achievement a 4-H’er can receive.

• Nathan Croyle finished his year of service as the 4-H South Central District president.

• Olivia Stirrup was installed as the 2023-24 4-H South Central District president

• Ryleigh Fulghum was installed as the 2023-24 4-H South Central District secretary/treasurer.

• Nathan Croyle was chosen to perform his talent during the N.C. 4-H Talent Show during 4-H Congress. He performed a recitation of “Ragged Old Flag.”

We’ve also had 4-H Summer Fun programming happening throughout the summer at our county office. A total of 15 workshops were offered for youths which focused on robotics, electric projects, sewing, beekeeping, agriculture, nature and more. Thank you to all the Rowan Extension staff, 4-H volunteers, Extension Master Gardener volunteers and community members who helped make these workshops happen!

Even though our summer programming has ended, please remember that the 4-H year continues. If your children are not already involved in 4-H, this is a great time to get started. We currently have seven 4-H clubs in the county. These clubs meet once a month to conduct a business meeting and provide additional learning opportunities on various topics for youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan 1st). There are other 4-H opportunities available as well.

For more information on 4-H, please contact 4-H Agent Laura Allen at 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu. You can also go to https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/, the Rowan County 4-H Program Facebook page, or come by the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146. 4-H is the youth development component of N.C. Cooperative Extension.

Laura Allen is the 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.