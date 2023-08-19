High school football: Cougars lose road opener Published 7:36 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jay McGruder scored two touchdowns as Carson tried to fight back in a 26-16 loss to Mount Pleasant on Friday.

The Tigers, coached by former Carson coach Daniel Crosby,were playing at home in the newly named Michael Johns Stadium.

Mount Pleasant connected on three deep balls and jumped on the Cougars 26-0 in a scenario similar to last season when Mount Pleasant got up big and held on to win 34-28.

“They came out throwing more and throwing better than we thought they would,” Carson head coach Jonathan Lowe said. “Their quarterback was good and we got down 26-0.”

The Cougars adjusted blocking assignments at halftime, found things that worked and got back in the game. Besides McGruder’s TDs, Colin Ball had two 2-point conversion receptions for Carson.

“Our defense played well other than the deep balls,” Lowe said. “We played the run well.”

Carson plays at West Stanly next. The Colts opened with a 34-0 win against South Stanly.