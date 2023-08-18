East Spencer holding family movie night every other Saturday

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

EAST SPENCER — East Spencer is holding a family movie night every other Saturday at Royal Giants Park, located at 200 Robinson Road. The next event will be a screening of the movie “Soul” on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

Town Manager Michael Douglas said that the event, which began this summer, is completely free for anyone to attend. Douglas also said that the movies will continue to be shown every other Saturday until the weather becomes too cold for the outdoor event.

