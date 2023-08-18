Drugs recovered in search of residence of man arrested for pipe bomb Published 12:10 am Friday, August 18, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Narcotics were seized during a search warrant of one of the residences linked to the man arrested with a pipe bomb in Kannapolis on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs from the residence at 590 Gee Drive in Kannapolis.

The address was one of two linked to Jamie Kevin Stirewalt, 41, of China Grove, who was arrested following an early morning traffic stop in Kannapolis on Tuesday.

Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after an officer noticed what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb in Stirewalt’s 1991 Chevrolet truck. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Later that day, the Kannapolis Police Department requested assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the home on Gee Drive and another residence located at 180 Hidden Pond Lane in China Grove, which belonged to Stirewalt’s parents.

According to the release, “Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and the ATF searched the homes and found no other devices or cause for concern of the public’s safety.”

Narcotics were seized while searching the Gee Drive address, and that investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

The Kannapolis Police Department should be referred to for any questions regarding the device and the investigation into its possession or creation.

According to reports from Kannapolis Director of Communications Annette Keller, the incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. when a Kannapolis police officer observed a vehicle on Springway Drive near South Main Street that had a fictitious registration from the state of Virginia.

The officer reportedly pulled the vehicle, driven by Stirewalt, over and observed several suspicious items in the vehicle during a conversation with him.

Stirewalt reportedly consented to a search of his vehicle. During the search, the officer reportedly found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the device that prompted a response from the Cabarrus County bomb squad.

Authorities notified nearby residents of what was happening. When bomb squad agents from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, they confirmed that it was a pipe bomb and safely detonated it.

The detonation caused no injuries or damage to any property.