Cleveland approves new signage, basketball court at city park Published 12:05 am Friday, August 18, 2023

CLEVELAND — Cleveland officials voted to approve funding for new signage around town during the board of commissioners regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday.

The board allocated $25,000 to fund the new street signs that resemble typical street signage but are more decorative and featured on black poles affixed to stop signs.

Cleveland currently has several of the signs already in place along Main Street. The move on Monday was to bring signage on side roads throughout the town up to par with the ones on Main Street.

A stop sign with a double street marker is $925. A stop sign with a single street marker is $750.

Parks and recreation

The board of commissioners voted to go ahead with the construction of a basketball court at Cleveland Town Park on Clement Street.

There is not currently a basketball court at the park. On Monday, the board signaled to move forward with grading and putting concrete down to prepare for the installation of the poles and baskets.

City officials said that a fence was not in the current plans but suggested it would be a good idea for the future.

Discussions for the installation of a pickleball court were tabled during the meeting so that the matter could be explored further.