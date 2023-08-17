Rowan-Salisbury Schools system announces new hires: Jacquelyn Tinsley and Stephanie Ward join district leadership Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023



RSS News Service

SALISBURY — Two new district leaders have been added to the roster for the Rowan-Salisbury School System.

Jacquelyn Tinsley is the new executive director of data, visualization, integration and accountability, while Stephanie Ward was named director of literacy.

Tinsley and Ward will bring years of school-level experience to serve students and support schools across the district.

With 21 years in public education, Tinsley has experience as a teacher and administrator.

She served as an international baccalaureate coordinator and English department chair and earned Teacher of the Year honors.

She had a stint at Harvard University as a teacher fellow academic coach and differentiated instruction coach. Tinsley is currently serving as the assistant principal at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School.

Tinsley was selected from a pool of 12 applicants.

With a 25-year career spanning literacy, gifted education, and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), Ward’s track record exemplifies her commitment to educational innovation and student success.

MTSS is a framework that helps educators identify students’ academic, behavioral and social-emotional strengths and challenges and provide differentiated support for students based on their needs

As an advocate for students, Ward envisions immersive classrooms filled with engaging experiences, diverse resources, and appropriately challenging content. Her leadership since 2008, including roles as English language arts director for K-5 and curriculum coordinator for K-12, showcases her dedication to elevating education.

Ward was also selected from 12 applicants.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Tinsley and Ms. Ward to the Rowan-Salisbury School System team,” said Dr. Kelly W. Withers, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “Ms. Tinsley’s extensive background in education, coupled with her visionary leadership style, will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing efforts to leverage data for student success and growth. And Ms. Ward’s experience, passion, and vision for advancing literacy align perfectly with our district’s mission of empowering students to excel.”