Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church is Sunday

Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 500 Partee Street in Salisbury, will host its annual Moore’s Chapel Day on Sunday, Aug. 20 during the morning worship service at 10 a.m. Founded in 1892, the church is celebrating its 131st anniversary.

The guest speaker for the occasion is Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate of the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church.

A fellowship meal will follow the service. Rev. Robert N. Kelley Jr. is pastor and Shirley L. Holt is the chairman of Moore’s Chapel Day.