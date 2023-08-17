Little league softball team recognized for their state championship win Published 12:02 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

SALISBURY— During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Salisbury City Council recognized the Rowan Little League softball team for winning the 10 and under state championship. Players and coaches were in attendance to take a picture with council and to receive a physical copy of the proclamation.

Mayor Karen Alexander said that the entire team, “played with dedication, passion and the hearts of champions.” Alexander also declared that their coaching staff, “provided outstanding leadership and guidance to lead this talented team to achieve its highest potential.” The proclamation read on that the softball team, “have been remarkable representatives of our community and have shown others how to play with determination, focus, and honor.”

The Salisbury City Council formally proclaimed August 15, 2023 as “Rowan Little League 10U Softball Champions Day.”