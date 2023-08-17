Letters to the Editor August 17 Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sports Integrity

It was April 6, 2019 and the Auburn Tigers were playing Virginia’s Cavaliers in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. With the score at 62-60 and just moments left in the game, Auburn thought that they were headed to the national championship. Virginia’s Kyle Guy had just missed a last-gasp three-pointer, and celebrations broke out all along the sidelines. Then, in a controversial call still debated today, the officials huddled and determined that Auburn’s Samir Doughty had fouled Guy on his aggressive move to the basket, and Guy was awarded three free throws. He calmly nailed all three and just like that, the Tigers were eliminated from the tourney.

But here’s what didn’t happen: Auburn’s Coach Bruce Pearl never went around insisting that Auburn actually won the game. He might have railed against the officials and even said “Auburn should have won,” or “they were robbed,” or any number of other laments. But he never insisted that Auburn should be recognized in the NCAA’s history books as the rightful owner of the win.

What he actually said was, “I thought that we looked like we belonged. We weren’t supposed to be here. We weren’t supposed to have a chance to win… even when we got down, there was still time on the clock, and there were points to be scored, rebounds to be had, and I thought our kids made a lot of plays, a lot of plays to be able to win the game. So this will be a memorable game, and I’d like it to be remembered for a great game. Let’s not remember this game because of just how it ended.”

Some of our elected officials could take a pointer or two from Coach Pearl, don’t you think?

— William Bucher, Jr. Salisbury

Political Indictments

Now the Atlanta DA has joined the expanding DOJ Clown Show in creating charges for another indictment against Trump. Let’s not forget how the foreperson of this grand jury proudly did appearances on MSM shows, and revealed what was supposed to be confidential information. How will that play in court?

Bottom line is AG Garland and the DOJ has orchestrated all these charges and trials in order to keep Trump off the campaign trail. Biden is in deep trouble with more and more whistle-blowers and documents revealing the corruption starting during his VP days. They are pulling out all the stops to protect him.

They are working to put away Trump as they know he knows the whats, wheres, and whys regarding the 2020 election. They are terrified what could come their way.

Americans are being lied to left and right by this banana republic administration. See you in court and the polling place.

— Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis