Historic Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s annual service will be held in Woodleaf on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11:15 a.m. The service will be conducted by the Rt. Rev. Jeniffer Brooke-Davidson, assistant bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina. In her role as assistant bishop, Brooke-Davidson focuses on Christian formation, church redevelopment and leadership training. Brooke-Davidson is joined in North Carolina by her husband, Carrick, an environmental attorney and sports enthusiast. They have two adult daughters, Emma and Kate.