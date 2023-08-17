Historic Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s annual service

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

By Staff Report

Historic Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s annual service will be held in Woodleaf on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11:15 a.m. The service will be conducted by the Rt. Rev. Jeniffer Brooke-Davidson, assistant bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina. In her role as assistant bishop, Brooke-Davidson focuses on Christian formation, church redevelopment and leadership training. Brooke-Davidson is joined in North Carolina by her husband, Carrick, an environmental attorney and sports enthusiast. They have two adult daughters, Emma and Kate.

More Lifestyle

Jeff Little Trio to provide free performance at Catawba College on Aug. 26

Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church is Sunday

Carolina Artists Guild offering fun with gel prints mini workshop

Home sweet home? Artist experiences reveal mixed bag playing for familiar faces

Print Article