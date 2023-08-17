High school volleyball: Raiders off to strong start; Hornets busy Published 8:55 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Staff report

South Rowan’s varsity volleyball team swept A.L. Brown 25-19, 25-12 and 25-16 on Wednesday.

A.L. Brown delayed the start of the game, so that South players could attend the Rowan Pre-County cross country meet to support runner and classmate Blythe Elliott, who lost her mother, a South art teacher, early Wednesday morning. The Wonders also provided flowers for the Elliott family.

Leah Rymer had nine kills, nine digs and nine assists to lead the Raiders on the court.

Avery Welch had eight kills, while Meredith Faw had six kills.

Campbell Withers had 11 digs. Laney Beaver had 16 assists and eight digs.

• South swept West Cabarrus 25-16, 25-19 and 25-14 on Thursday and is off to a 3-0 start in non-conference games.

Rymer had seven assists and eight digs. Beaver had eight assists and six digs. Faw had six kills and eight digs.

Welch had seven kills. Withers had seven digs.

• South’s jayvees beat A.L. Brown 25-18 and 25-18. Cailynn Withers had six digs. Danica Krieg had eight digs and six kills, Meghan Eagle had five kills and six assists. Clancy Street had five kills. Raegan Shell had nine assists. • South’s jayvees (3-0) won 25-7 and 25-4 against West Cabarrus.

Eagle had five assists, six aces and four kills. Shell had five assists and four aces. Withers had five digs. •••

Salisbury played for the third straight night on Wednesday and lost to Mount Pleasant 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 and 25-18.

Ashley Yang had six kills, 12 digs and 24 assists for the Hornets (1-2).

Ava Morris had 10 kills and nine digs.

Dayami Acevedo had nine kills and nine digs. Kendall Henderson had seven kills.

Sheenya Daugherty had 16 kills, while Katie Peeler had 11.