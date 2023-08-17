High school football: Raiders, Cavs, Wonders win opening JV games Published 11:45 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

North QB Mike Alford

From staff reports

South Rowan’s jayvees won 38-16 against Union Academy on Thursday.

Landon Deal ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes to Cayden Wood.

Trevon Sloan and Owen Smith had rushing TDs.

Dacorian Pharr picked off a pass for the Raiders.

South had numerous sacks, with Micah Fry and Deacon Abernathy leading the charge.

•••

Drew Ryan threw three TD passes as A.L. Brown thumped West Rowan 28-0 on Thursday.

DeMonte Barr, Jameer Langley and KJ Boyd had the TD receptions.

Bryce Morgan had a rushing TD.

The Wonders had a stout defensive effort and forced three turnovers.

•••

Mike Alford threw two touchdown passes as North Rowan shut out East Rowan 22-0 on Thursday.

Jaden Burch and Nick Morrow were on the receiving end of the touchdowns.

Jaden Walker had a pick-six to spark North’s strong defensive effort.

•••

Carson fell to Mount Pleasant 14-7 in one of the better games of the night.

Tripp Marcum scored the TD and the PAT for the Cougars.

QB Griffin Barber had a good passing night, with no turnovers, for Carson.

Carson got fumble recoveries from Will Welch and Jamarion Brown.

•••

Salisbury lost 13-2 to North Davidson on Thursday.

•••