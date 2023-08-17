High school girls tennis: Hornets beat Ledford; Cougars are 2-0: Falcons get first win Published 9:48 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury opened the girls tennis season with a 9-0 non-conference win against Ledford.

Millie Wymbs, the only senior on the roster, had the toughest singles match but won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1.

Also winning in singles for the Hornets were Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz.

The Wymbs sisters won at No. 1 doubles. Barr-Williams and Griffith-Koontz also were winning doubles teams.

Roarke Burton is coaching the Hornets this year, following a long and successful run as SHS girls tennis coach by Milt Griffith.

•••

Carson’s girls tennis team won 9-0 against North Rowan on Wednesday.

All the Cougars won 6-0, 6-0 in singles.

Singles winners were Allie Martin, Brenna Smith, Kayla Cook, Maggie Cooper and Sophie Lipe.

Doubles winners were Martin-Smith, Cook-Valerie Webster and Cooper-Lipe.

•••

West Rowan won 8-1 against Central Cabarrus in a South Piedmont Conference match played on Wednesday.

Senior Izzy Melton plays No. 1 for the Falcons.

Singles winners were Melton, Autumn Yount, freshman Olivia Brown, Ally Suggs and Laney Moore.

Melton-Young, Brown-Suggs and Lucy Moore-Laney Moore won in doubles.

•••

East Rowan opened the season with a 9-0 South Piedmont Conference loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Junior Jaylen Jones is the No. 1 player for the Mustangs.

•••

South Rowan lost 6-3 to Northwest Cabarrus in SPC action to open the season,