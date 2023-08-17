High school boys soccer: South rolls 9-0; West, Hornets start 2-0 Published 9:37 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Staff report

Michael Coles and Grayson Steedley scored three goals each as South Rowan romped 9-0 at North Stanly on Wednesday.

The Raiders (1-1) got one goal each from Alan Ballinas-Gutierrez and freshmen Johan Sanchez and Alex Morales.

Jacill Perez-Gutierrez had two assists. Steedley, Morales and Alex Salazar-Dominguez had one each.

•••

West Rowan trailed 2-0 early but came back to pound Mount Pleasant 7-2 in non-conference action on Wednesday.

The Falcons are off to a 2-0 start. They are being directed this season by former West Rowan and Pfeiffer University player Cristyan Cabrera.

In Wednesday’s game, Andres Vazquez scored three goals, while Gio Romero, Rodrigo Pacheco, Luis Perez and Jonny Camacho had one each.

Pacheco had two assists. Also credited with assists were Romero, Vazquez, Dani Hernandez, Zachary Ortega and Emiliano Benitez.

•••

Salisbury smacked Mount Pleasant 11-2 on Thursday at Ludwig Stdium, ending the match by the mercy rule with about 20 minutes left on the clock.

David Austin had five assists. The Hornets (2-0) got two goals each from senior Leonardo Fragoso and Giovany Rivera.