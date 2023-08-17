Bus and cyclist collide, one airlifted to hospital Published 7:25 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

A Rowan-Salisbury School bus carrying seven people, including staff and students, on the way home from an away game in Mooresville collided with a motorcycle on Hwy 801 near Centenary Church Road just after 6 p.m.

According to information from school officials, the motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital. All occupants of the bus, which included members of North Rowan Middle School’s softball team, were transferred to a different bus and and taken to hospital for evaluation, but no serious injuries were suspected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.